Vontier’s (VNT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Argus currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. Vontier has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. Vontier’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Vontier by 1,628.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

