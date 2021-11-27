VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the October 31st total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,874,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VNUE stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,035,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,351,927. VNUE has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
VNUE Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.