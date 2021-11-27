Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $92,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

