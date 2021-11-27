Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 93.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 227,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 109,640 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 121.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 34,701 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

