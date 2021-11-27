Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Vista Outdoor posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 406,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 78.6% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after buying an additional 248,441 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 412.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after buying an additional 213,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.