Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,817 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $149,000. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPTH opened at $2.06 on Friday. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPTH shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.53.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

