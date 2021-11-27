Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTPI. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTPI opened at $2.09 on Friday. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62.

In related news, Director John D. Shulman acquired 1,661,807 shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,858,308.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

