Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBLG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oblong by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oblong in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oblong in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oblong in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oblong by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,122 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OBLG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Oblong in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:OBLG opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. Oblong Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.06.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Oblong had a negative net margin of 60.17% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oblong Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

