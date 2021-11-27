Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HGSH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in China HGS Real Estate by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in China HGS Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HGSH stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.33. China HGS Real Estate Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

