Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XERS opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.34. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

