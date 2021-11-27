Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.73% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of VINO opened at GBX 185.50 ($2.42) on Thursday. Virgin Wines UK has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. The company has a market capitalization of £103.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 193.77.

Get Virgin Wines UK alerts:

Virgin Wines UK Company Profile

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Wines UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Wines UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.