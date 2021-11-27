Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives $32.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.23.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 91,425 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 126.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 181.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

