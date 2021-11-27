Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Announces Earnings Results

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Viomi Technology updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
VIOT stock remained flat at $$3.51 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 227,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,313. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.29.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIOT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
See Also: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.