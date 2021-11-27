Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Announces Earnings Results

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Viomi Technology updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

VIOT stock remained flat at $$3.51 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 227,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,313. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIOT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Viomi Technology by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.