Vicus Capital Sells 513 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $96.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $100.48.

