Vicus Capital Sells 214 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vicus Capital lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

NYSE SPG opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.03. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.02 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

