Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

DSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $609.84 million and a PE ratio of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 1,326.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after buying an additional 993,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,630,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 138.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 480,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,248,000. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

