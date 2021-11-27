Viacoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27,716.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $27,716.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.77 or 0.00364519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

