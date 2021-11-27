Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,260 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after buying an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

