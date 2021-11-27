VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Acquires 217 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded down $6.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.79. 1,727,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,965. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.44 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

