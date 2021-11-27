Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.00. 3,514,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,971. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

