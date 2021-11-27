Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 27.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in FFBW were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFBW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FFBW by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FFBW during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FFBW by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFBW opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. FFBW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

