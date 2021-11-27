Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 20,630 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 18.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 6.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

