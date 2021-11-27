Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $96.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average is $93.51. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

