Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 68,240 Shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Acorda Therapeutics were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $315,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ACOR opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.13. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.