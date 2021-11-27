Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $636,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $27.67 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 32,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $934,794.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,593 shares of company stock worth $7,960,521 over the last ninety days.

ALKT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.