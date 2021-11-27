Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 186,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth approximately $6,014,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 67.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 392.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 132,154 shares in the last quarter. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $421.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.