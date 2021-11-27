Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,690,000 after buying an additional 259,093 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,967 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,476,000 after purchasing an additional 150,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,456,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 720,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,272 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.06.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

