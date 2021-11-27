Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

VIG opened at $164.21 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.94 and a 200-day moving average of $159.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

