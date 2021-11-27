Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. HSBC lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 171,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 26.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 74,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,473,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,826,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

