Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 7,117 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 7,117 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $56,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 28,114 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $222,944.02.

USIO opened at $8.00 on Friday. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USIO. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Usio by 34.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Usio in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Usio by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,442 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in Usio by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Usio by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

