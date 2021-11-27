USDK Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.69 million and $189.73 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00078556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00103015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.64 or 0.07467477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.58 or 1.00257281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

