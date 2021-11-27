US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

USFD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.78.

US Foods stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. US Foods has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

