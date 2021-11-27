United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $352.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in United Rentals by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in United Rentals by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in United Rentals by 513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,294,000 after acquiring an additional 431,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in United Rentals by 11,331.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after acquiring an additional 390,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI traded down $11.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $362.23. The stock had a trading volume of 542,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,951. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

