Unigestion Holding SA Has $205,000 Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,483 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,754,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CubeSmart by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in CubeSmart by 118.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 17.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 415,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 62,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $709,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Truist increased their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of CUBE opened at $53.75 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

