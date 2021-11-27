Unifty Market Capitalization Achieves $68.65 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for approximately $56.39 or 0.00102616 BTC on exchanges. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $68.65 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00078477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00103924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.19 or 0.07470773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,920.48 or 0.99946314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,452 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

