Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Raised to C$27.50

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UNIEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.