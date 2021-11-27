UGI (NYSE:UGI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UGI Corp. posts wider-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter while its revenues beat estimate. The utility’s already-completed acquisitions including Pine Run Midstream and Mountaineer Gas Company will help it expand operations. The company disposed its ownership stake in the Conemaugh station to cut emissions. Moreover, consistent customer wins will spur demand for its services. It has sufficient liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations, and has been increasing dividends, annually, for 34 straight years. In the past six months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, seasonality of its business may dent its demand and profitability. The utility is also exposed to several regulatory and environmental issues in domestic and international activities. Any delay in completing capital projects is an added woe.”

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NYSE UGI opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.43. UGI has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UGI will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.53%.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,990. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 996.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

