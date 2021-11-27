Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Now Covered by Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UDMY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Get Udemy alerts:

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.