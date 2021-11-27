Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Udemy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Udemy has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

