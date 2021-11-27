UBS Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €45.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($80.40) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on Danone in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on Danone in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Danone in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €61.21 ($69.56).

EPA BN opened at €56.09 ($63.74) on Tuesday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($81.97). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.15.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

