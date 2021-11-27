UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 18,483 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,483 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,630,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in TriState Capital by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,476 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in TriState Capital by 27.0% in the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 94,404 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 358,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 88,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 62,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriState Capital stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $987.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 2.20. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriState Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

