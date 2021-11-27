UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 72.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arch Resources by 172.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 425.9% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,044 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth about $995,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average of $71.89. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

