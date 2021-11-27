UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter valued at $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $310,868.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 3.10. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.