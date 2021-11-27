UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Dynex Capital worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 18.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 1,319.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of DX stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $628.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $20.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.