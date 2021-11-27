UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $588,000 Stock Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Nautilus worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 82.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Nautilus by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NLS. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.