UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter worth $1,410,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TR opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of -0.07.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

