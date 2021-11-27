Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $94.99 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $214.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $2,034,868.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,678 shares of company stock worth $20,722,185 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

