Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.04

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.04 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 24.20 ($0.32). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 24.80 ($0.32), with a volume of 11,611 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £31.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

About Tungsten (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

