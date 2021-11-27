TUI (LON:TUI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $202.50

TUI AG (LON:TUI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 202.50 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 213.60 ($2.79), with a volume of 4495539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.10 ($2.78).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TUI from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 210.63 ($2.75).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 275.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 339.70. The firm has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

