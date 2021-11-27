Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Shares of TUEM stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. Tuesday Morning has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.01.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tuesday Morning news, CEO Fred Hand acquired 235,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $427,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Paul Metcalf acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 485,925 shares of company stock valued at $851,524 in the last ninety days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Tuesday Morning by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tuesday Morning (TUEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.